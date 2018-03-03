JOTTINGS

• John Anderson, in his 37th season as the Gophers baseball coach, became the 20th coach in NCAA Division I baseball history to reach 1,250 career victories Monday in the Gophers’ 3-1 victory over North Dakota State at U.S. Bank Stadium.

• The Twins have been playing prospect Nick Gordon at second base instead of shortstop during spring training. You have to wonder if they view him as an eventual replacement for Brian Dozier.

• Eric Musselman, the son of former Timberwolves coach Bill Musselman, just won his second consecutive Mountain West basketball championship with Nevada, which is ranked No. 21 in the country. In his three years at Nevada, Musselman has a 76-26 record and ESPN.com currently has them projected as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament.

• Frank Ragnow, the Chanhassen offensive line standout who starred at Arkansas, is expected to be picked in the first or second round of the NFL draft. He said he would love to play for the Vikings. “I’m a Minnesota boy, and I take a lot of pride in that state,” Ragnow said. “I grew up cheering for them, so it would be a pretty surreal moment.”

• Of the top five in-state high school football prospects for the Class of 2019, the Gophers have commitments from two of them: Eden Prairie quarterback Cole Kramer (ranked No. 3) and Owatonna athlete Jason Williamson of Owatonna (No. 5). The other three — Edina tackle Quinn Carroll, Lakeville North tackle Bryce Benhart and Maple Grove running back Evan Hull — all have offers from the Gophers.

• Edina High School is getting close to completing the work that was funded by a $125 million tax referendum back in 2015. A number of the school’s athletic fields got big upgrades, a 70,000-square-foot multipurpose activity center was built and an additional 65,000 square feet was added to the high school.