No official record is kept of such things, but it's hard to imagine anyone having spent more time in Gophers football press boxes over the years than Sid Hartman. The Star Tribune columnist and WCCO radio personality has been covering Gophers sports, and so much more across the Twin Cities, for more than 70 years.

To recognize his commitment and legacy, the University of Minnesota will dedicate and name the TCF Bank Stadium press box for Sid Hartman on Saturday morning with a special ceremony before the game.

"This is a befitting honor for Sid Hartman," said U President Eric Kaler, who recently told Hartman of the recognition with athletic director Mark Coyle. "Sid has passionately and fairly covered the Gophers his entire Hall of Fame career. Generations of Minnesotans have relied on him for dedicated coverage of the Maroon and Gold and it is an honor to name the press box at TCF Bank Stadium after him."

Hartman, 98, first started covering the Gophers for the Minneapolis Times in 1945, and his first article for the Minnesota Tribune was published in 1948. Included in that article were details about the Gophers' upcoming spring game at Memorial Stadium, under hall of fame coach Bernie Bierman.

Gophers sports announced the news Friday morning, ending its news release: "The Sid Hartman Press Box is a tribute to his work, his life and his legacy."