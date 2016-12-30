The larger-than-life sculpture of Sid Hartman reappeared outside of Target Center on Friday, according to Mr. Hartman’s close personal friend Dave Mona.

Mona, the WCCO radio host, relayed the news to us after first informing the 96-year-old Star Tribune columnist and WCCO radio personality the monument had returned to its downtown Minneapolis home inside Target Plaza.

Sid suffered a broken right hip in a fall on Dec. 16. He was walking from his house to a car and according to Pat Reusse declined assistance before falling on a slippery spot. Later that night, he was unable to get his legs to work and admitted to the hospital where he learned he had a broken hip. The next day, Sid received surgery and has since started the rehabilitation process while recovering at home.

Mona said he visited with Sid Friday morning and told him the statue had been cleaned and returned somewhere between Target Center and Target Field. “He seemed pleased” Mona added.

Mona also posted on his Facebook page Friday “[Sid] is moving well and seems to be on his way to being the role model for 96 year olds recovering from a broken hip. He was very pleased to hear that his statue as put back up today and that his replica is looking good after a bath that removed all traces of pigeons. His doctors are still limiting guests, but he is at home and filled with opinions on the current local sports scene.”

The statue was moved in August from its original home on the corner of Sixth Street and First Avenue to clear the way for the new focal point of the renovated Target Center. It was bubbled-wrapped and stored in a "secret location" before resurfacing this week.

Sid's columns will not appear in the Star Tribune or on StarTribune.com until his return. He said last week that he’s eager to get back to writing his columns.