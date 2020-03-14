The hardest-working man in Minnesota sports, Sid Hartman, celebrates his 100th birthday today. He can also celebrate history. The Guinness World Records is officially naming him the "World's Longest-Serving Newspaper Columnist" as of today.

Hartman is earning the honor from Guinness, the worldwide authority on human achievements, for his 74-plus years of column writing on the Minnesota sports scene for the Star Tribune. His first column for the Minneapolis Daily Times appeared on Sept. 11, 1945.

Congratulations, Sid.

Star Tribune sports