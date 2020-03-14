The hardest-working man in Minnesota sports, Sid Hartman, celebrates his 100th birthday today. He can also celebrate history. The Guinness World Records is officially naming him the "World's Longest-Serving Newspaper Columnist" as of today.
Hartman is earning the honor from Guinness, the worldwide authority on human achievements, for his 74-plus years of column writing on the Minnesota sports scene for the Star Tribune. His first column for the Minneapolis Daily Times appeared on Sept. 11, 1945.
Congratulations, Sid.
