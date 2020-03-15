Sid Hartman celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday with a column in the morning paper and a radio show on WCCO. Always a working man, that Sid.

Earlier in the weekend, Sid was named "World's Longest-Serving Newspaper Columnist" by the Guinness World Records — a nice bit of news added to the birthday celebration. He has been writing columns here for more than 74 years.

The "Sidtennial" celebration continues online: Look for all the stories, fun and games and history at www.startribune.com/sid100.