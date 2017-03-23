Sib Hashian, the original drummer for the rock group Boston, has died. He was 67.

According to TMZ, Hashian was on the Legends of Rock Cruise and was in the middle of a set when he suddenly collapsed. CPR was performed and a defibrillator was used.

He was playing alongside fellow ex-band member Barry Goudreau, former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, former Beach Boy David Marks and former Kansas singer John Elefante at the time of his death, the Boston Globe reported. Hashian’s son Adam confirmed his death.

The Legends of Rock Cruise began on March 18 in Florida and had stops in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

The drummer was part of Boston’s famous 1976 self-titled album, which featured the mega-hit “More Than a Feeling.”

From Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Hashian owned a record shop and a string of tanning salons in Boston, according to WCVB-TV, ABC-5.

Hashian is survived by his two daughters, songwriter Aja Hashian and singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian, who has a daughter with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.