TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113 Monday night.

Norman Powell scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 and OG Anunoby 12 as Toronto won for the eleventh time in 14 home games. The Raptors have won back-to-back at home after losing three straight on their own court.

Collin Sexton scored 25 points, Darius Garland had 20 and Tristan Thompson 18 as the Cavaliers lost for the 16th time in 18 games.

Cleveland has dropped two straight after winning 117-109 at San Antonio on Thursday night to snap a season-long eight-game skid.

Lowry's double-double was his 110th with Toronto, tying Antonio Davis for third-most in franchise history. They trail Jonas Valanciunas (137) and Chris Bosh (239).

Powell has scored 20 or more points in three straight games for the first time in his career. He scored 20 or more four times in 60 games last season.

The Raptors scored eight points off six Cavaliers turnovers in the first quarter. Love led the Cavs with seven points in the first, and Cleveland closed the quarter with a 10-0 run but still trailed 37-29.

The Cavaliers made only two turnovers in the second but couldn't close the gap on Toronto. Powell scored six points in the quarter and Toronto led 66-54 at halftime.

Powell drew gasps for his one-handed slam dunk from Siakam's high lob pass in the third. Powell scored 16 points in the quarter, and Siakam added 13 to give the Raptors a 104-84 lead.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland is 1-8 against Atlantic Division opponents. ... The Cavaliers are 3-11 on the road. ... Cleveland has lost seven of eight games in December. ... The Cavaliers finished with 11 turnovers, leading to 18 points for the Raptors.

Raptors: G Fred VanVleet (right knee) missed his fourth straight game. ... Toronto outscored Cleveland 29-4 in fast-break points. ... Siakam matched his career-high with five 3-pointers. ... The Raptors shot 16 for 32 from long range. ... Anunoby led Toronto with nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Visit Detroit on Wednesday night.