STANTON, N.D. — A coal-fired power plant that operated for half a century before being closed last year was demolished in 30 seconds.

Great River Energy imploded the Stanton Station in Mercer County on Thursday morning, using explosives to bring down the 270-foot concrete stack and the buildings that had housed the boilers.

The plant was closed last year because it was no longer economical. Half the workers from the station were reassigned to another plant. The other half were given severance payments.

Crews will spend the next three to four months sorting through the rubble, recycling the majority of the scraps.

Great River Energy spokesman Lyndon Anderson says the plant will be remembered as a pioneer in the coal industry.