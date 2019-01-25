– When things overheat, corrode and stop working, that is when they call in Gustavo Costa.

It’s a rare expertise, critical to everything from space travel to fracking, and it keeps him in steady demand as a contractor at NASA’s John H. Glenn Research Center. It has also put Costa, a U.S. citizen since August, within reach of his ultimate dream: working directly for NASA, a government agency as well-known as Coca-Cola back in his little Brazilian hometown.

These days, though, Costa does not make the 5-mile trip from his house to the center. He is at home, already forced to consider jobs elsewhere because NASA has all but shut down for reasons that don’t seem to make much sense.

“What are they going to do next?” he asked on a cold morning in his quiet living room. “Do they realize what damage they’re causing?”

The Civil Service relies to a large degree on good will. No matter how vital high-skilled federal workers are to the functioning of government, there are usually companies willing to offer them much higher salaries — double or even triple in some cases — on top of the free lunches and stock options. As student debt soars and private sector opportunities multiply, the sheer allure of public service — “the mission,” as NASA researchers often put it — is what keeps a lot of talent in the government.

The longest shutdown in the country’s history is eroding that good will, already wearing thin after years of pay freezes, unpredictable budgets and disdain from even the White House for government workers as swamp creatures or worse.

Long after the government reopens, this is the damage that could last. If public service loses its allure, it will make it harder to recruit and hold on to the experienced and talented, those who can build spacecraft but also the people who battle epidemics, predict hurricanes and keep the food supply safe.

Steve Reaves, a Federal Emergency Management Agency employee who leads the union for FEMA workers, said he knew firsthand of six experienced people who had left the agency since the shutdown began. Two went to BP, the oil giant.

“They’re relying on the pure good intentions of the higher skilled workforce,” said Matt Linton, a computer security specialist in California who worked for NASA’s Ames Research Center for 14 years. “And that’s what they drain down the most quickly in these stupid shutdowns.”

This is a concern across federal agencies and departments — and even, strikingly, at NASA, the gold standard of government agencies, which seemed in the past to have no trouble attracting anyone with the right stuff.

The essential pitch is spelled out in large metal letters at the entrance to the Glenn Research Center, a half-moon-shaped cluster of buildings just northwest of the Cleveland airport. “Research and technology,” it reads, “for the benefit of all.”

In normal times, around 3,000 people are at work at Glenn, roughly half of them contractors and the other half civil servants, designing subsonic aeronautics or re-creating the atmosphere of Venus. For the past few weeks it has been nearly empty.

As a place to work, NASA still measures up against the corporate world, where venture capital comes and goes, big contracts are lost, funders get impatient. Even SpaceX, Elon Musk’s private space travel company, recently announced it was laying off around 10 percent of its workforce. There are pensions and benefits in government work, and there is job stability. Or at least there used to be.

Recruiters and others at NASA say that even before the shutdown, the agency has not been the draw on top talent it once was. A graduate student interested in aerospace engineering is as likely to be wearing a SpaceX logo as the old blue-and-red NASA meatball.

Interns come to Glenn, learn what they can and leave for Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney or Blue Origin.

The shutdown is not making recruiting any easier. The already slim stipends for postdoctoral fellows, invited to spend their early careers at NASA, have run dry, leaving them at the mercy of online fundraising. Jeffrey Severino, a college student from New York City who planned to spend his winter break developing algorithms on a paid internship at Glenn, spent it instead delivering takeout.

“I still want to work for them,” he said of NASA, though he is now asking what he would do if a shutdown were to happen again.

Now, even scientists and engineers several years into their careers at NASA are talking of leaving before things get worse.

“People have forgotten what public institutions do and the roles that they play,” said one young NASA research scientist, who dreamed of working at NASA as a child in a family of immigrants and discovered a new planet before he got out of high school.

The scientist, who did not want to give his name out of fear of political reprisal, spent much of the past year preparing for an ambitious climate-related project to start in early January, based on his own technology and involving aircraft, boats and an international team of scientists. The shutdown canceled it. He is now working as a Lyft driver to pay the bills.

“I don’t want to give up on my country, but if you’re good at science and that’s what you do, that’s what’s going to happen,” he said by phone on the way to a job interview. “There are opportunities in Canada that have a lot of great scientific potential.”