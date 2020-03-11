Here’s an idea that will save space in your travel backpack — wireless earbuds with active noise control (ANC). Sol Republic’s Amps Air Plus Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds are impressive, with every feature you would want.

Obviously, sound is critical and the Amps Air Plus shine. When ANC is on, outside ambient noise and sounds are greatly reduced, making them ideal for airplanes.

It does affect battery life, though; Amps Air Plus have a six-hour battery life with ANC on or eight hours with it off. But when you use the included charging battery case, you can get the battery life up to 18 hours with ANC on (24 without).

The case also has USB-C connection quick charging; 15 minutes of charging will give you up to two hours of use. LED lights on the case are handy to see how much battery power is left.

The tap controls on the outside of the earbuds take a few tries to get used to, but it was simple to answer calls hands-free and control music choices. They automatically pause when you take them out of the ear — and play when you put them in. An IPX4 rating makes them sweat- and water-resistant, meaning splash-proof and heavy rain. But no taking them for a swim or shower.

Four sizes of ear tips are included to ensure a perfect fit and comfort. The earbud/case combinations are available in black, champagne and silver. (solrepublic.com, $199.99)

GREGG ELLMAN, Tribune Content Agency