A Paranoia-Free Extended Weather Outlook



What's not to like about 2020. My 401K is now a 201K, but who's counting? The headlines are tough to stomach - if you're not just a wee bit paranoid you're probably not paying attention.



We all need a mental health break. Frankly, talking about our cool, quiet, drama-free weather pattern has been a relief in recent weeks. March has been remarkably quiet, a trend that should continue into much of next week.

A few (rain) showers today give way to a clearing trend Friday. Saturday's storms passes to our south (again) and Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than average under a dry sky.

It's early, but models are hint at rain next Wednesday; maybe heavier rain or even rain ending as wet snow next Friday. Resist the urge to pull pull out those driveway stakes. We've turned a big corner, but we may still see a few slushy slaps before spring comes waltzing into town.

If you're keeping score, a year ago today MSP reported 16 inches on the ground. March 12, 2020: 0 inches at MSP International. Imagine that.

Trending Milder Than Average. Temperatures will be 5-10F warmer than average into most of next week; highs mostly in the 40s. A few rain showers are likely today; the next chance of rain coming next Wednesday, again late next week when rain may mix with or change over to wet snow. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

ECMWF Numbers. Twin Cities temperatures predictions courtesy of WeatherBell.

Relatively Mild End to March. This will be a significantly warmer than average March for most of the USA, and the last week of the month should continue the trend, with a mild, Pacific influence for most of the nation.

Sustainable Brewing. A post at Climate Central focused on sustainability in the beer brewing industry caught my eye: "However, trouble is brewing as climate change threatens the key ingredients in beer. According to a 2018 study in Nature Plants, extreme heat and drought can have a sobering effect on yields of barley (the most common grain in beer). In addition, nearly all U.S. hops are grown in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho—where the necessary water from snowpack is trending downward. Brewers and researchers are working to adapt to these changes. For example, Anheuser-Busch InBev has partnered with The Nature Conservancy to preserve water supply in the West, while establishing “water funds” in Latin America to help protect water quality there. Other projects are working towards pest-resistant hops or drought-resistant barley..."

Houston is Not Prepared for the Oil Bust. Texas Monthly has the story; here's the intro: "Houston has weathered its fair share of floods and hurricanes in recent years, but are we ready for the economic Big One? It has been more than 35 years since the self-proclaimed Energy Capital of the World saw a real economic disaster like the one barreling toward us. The Saudis are flooding the market with crude and the global coronavirus response is suppressing demand. Our homes may be filled with toilet paper and nonperishable meals, but it’s harder to get ready for an oil bust. For all the boosterish rhetoric about our diversified economy, the region’s continued economic success relies on international consumption of oil. The petroleum industry drives a third of greater Houston’s GDP and directly employs a quarter-million workers—a number that was already beginning to shrink before things went south this month..."

Why Lifelong Learning is the International Passport to Success. A story at Big Think resonated: "...The university model needs to evolve. It must equip students with the right skills and knowledge to compete in a world 'where value will be derived largely from human interaction and the ability to invent and interpret things that machines cannot', as the English futurist Richard Watson puts it. By teaching foundational knowledge and up-to-date skills, universities will provide students with the future-proof skills of lifelong learning, not just get them 'job-ready'. Some universities already play a critical role in lifelong learning as they want to keep the value of their diplomas. This new role comes with a huge set of challenges, and needs largely to be invented..."

What Makes Men Happy? A post at Pocket had some interesting take-aways; here are a few excerpts that caught my eye: "The strongest predictor of men’s happiness and well-being is their job satisfaction, by a large margin—and the strongest predictor of job satisfaction is whether men feel they are making an impact on their companies’ success…Men who have high job satisfaction are very likely to be content in other aspects of their life,” the report on the UK study explains…Everything else—contentment at home, in relationships and friendships—flows down from men being satisfied at work.” Following job satisfaction, the top indicators of a positive mindset and wellness for American men are, in descending order, their physical and mental health, income, age (men over age 50 were significantly happier, especially in the US Midwest), and relationship status..."

43 F. high in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

39 F. average high on March 11.

32 F. high on March 11, 2019.

March 12, 2009: The record low temperature for Minnesota for the month of March is set at -35. St. Cloud also sets a new daily record low of -15, breaking the previous record of -12 that was set in 1956. The high temperature in St. Cloud was also only 11 degrees on this date, which also set a new record for the low maxium temperature. This broke the previous record low maxium temperature of 12 degrees that was set in 1896.

March 12, 1990: The temperature at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hits a record-setting 69 degrees.

THURSDAY: Few rain showers, breezy. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 45



FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 28. High: 38



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonably cool. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 27. High: 37



SUNDAY: Fading sun, a bit milder. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 24. High: 42



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, late shower? Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 29. High: 41



TUESDAY: Blue sky, a fine March day. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 28. High: 44



WEDNESDAY: Light rain or drizzle. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 31. High: 47

Climate Stories...

Climate Crisis Disrupting Life for Millions, Report Finds. A story at CNN.com connects the dots between climate volatility, weather disruption and local impacts: "After declining for most of the last decade, hunger is once again on the rise around the world, and climate change is a primary cause. Over 820 million people suffered from hunger in 2018, the greatest number since 2010 according to findings from a new World Meteorological Organization report released today. The wide-ranging State of the Climate report outlines the latest science and includes data from a variety of disciplines in order to evaluate the current and future impacts of climate change on everything from heath and global economies to food insecurity and refugee displacements. Climate variability is one of the key contributors to this increase in global disruptions due to food insecurity, displacement, and deaths from disasters..."

‘Time is Fast Running Out’: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "The world is running out of time in dealing with the climate crisis as a warming world is causing unprecedented weather shifts and massive food instability, a new UN report finds. Findings from the UN’s yearly State of the Climate report, released by the World Meteorological Organization Tuesday, show that 820 million people suffered from hunger in 2018 – the first rise since 2010 – the US experienced its heaviest total rains on record between July 2018 and June 2019, and the oceans and air temperatures were the hottest globally on record. “Climate change is the defining challenge of our time. We are currently way off track to meeting either the 1.5C or 2C targets that the Paris agreement calls for,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement accompanying the report. “Time is fast running out for us to avert the worst impacts of climate disruption and protect our societies.” (The Guardian, CNN, AP, Bloomberg, CBS)

Polarization of Climate Change News is No Hoax. University of Michigan News has a press release: "Concern about the politicization of climate change news is not new, but coverage of the issue over the last three decades has shifted. A new University of Michigan study quantitatively shows, for the first time, that during a 30-year period, coverage of climate change has not only become dominated by partisan voices, but also that those voices are associated with increasingly different messages about climate change. The political divide around climate change has led to greater coverage of the views of politicians, which has likely contributed to polarizing public opinion, according to U-M researchers. “This kind of information about trends in mainstream news coverage helps us to understand why the American public has become polarized around the issue of climate change—with some believing in it while others do not—while scientists have become increasingly certain that climate change is real and caused by human activity,” said Sedona Chinn, a doctoral student in communication and media and the study’s lead author..."

Media Coverage of Climate Change Increased in 2019. It may not seem like it, but it did, according to EcoWatch: "...Two multi-year trends led to this result: a steady decline in public anxiety about the economy since the decade-old recovery began in 2010, and a significant increase in concern about the environment over that same period, particularly since the 2016 election of President Trump. The first trend is easy to unpack. Concern for the economy peaked during the 2008-2010 recession. Ten years of a growing economy slowly eased those fears among many. Trump's effect on this long-term trend is arguable, since the decline in worry from 2012 to 2014 is steeper than that for 2016 to 2020. It's widely accepted that incumbent presidents get more credit than they actually deserve for a good economy … and more blame than they deserve when the economy sours..."

Poll: Majority of African-Americans Affected by Climate Change Support Transition to 100% Clean Economy. Environmental Defense Fund has the press release: "New polling released today shows that a majority of African-Americans across the United States are personally affected by disease and extreme weather made worse by climate change, and support a transition to a 100% clean economy to curb climate pollution. Lincoln Park Strategies conducted the nationwide poll that surveyed 1,000 African-Americans about their first-hand hardships with climate change, and identified support for a solution to the climate crisis that is gaining traction on Capitol Hill. The poll was commissioned by Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) in coordination with Moms Clean Air Force to measure the nationwide support for a transition to a 100% clean economy..."

Honolulu Takes Action: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "The city of Honolulu filed a lawsuit Monday against eight oil companies, accusing the fossil fuel industry of knowing about the impacts of climate change that are now driving the sea level rise that threatens the city. The suit, filed against oil giants including Exxon, Shell, Chevron and Phillips 66, means the Hawaiian capital joins the growing list of cities and states taking legal action against fossil fuel companies. The state estimates that climate change will cause nearly $13 billion in loss and damages to private property on the island of Oahu, where Honolulu sits. "We are seeing in real time coastal erosion and the consequences," Josh Stanbro, chief resilience officer and executive director for the City and County of Honolulu Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency, told InsideClimate News. "It's an existential threat for what the future looks like for islanders." (InsideClimate News, Honolulu Star Advertiser, Bloomberg Environment)