Shower Potential Rises Later Today

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Dry AM. Late PM showers. Winds: S 10-20. High: 64.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of T-showers. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 48.

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Drying PM hours. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 58.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Milder. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 46. High: 65.

TUESDAY: Humid. Few PM T-storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 52. High: 73.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Very nice. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 51. High: 70.

THURSDAY: Sticky. Scattered T-storms nearby. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 53. High: 74.

FRIDAY: Unsettled. Nagging shower risk. Winds: E 10-15. Wake-up: 55. High: 68.

This Day in Weather History

May 11th

1915: A waterspout is seen on Lake Mills.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 11th

Average High: 68F (Record: 88F set in 1900)

Average Low: 47F (Record: 27F set in 1946)

Record Rainfall: 1.55" set in 1935

Record Snowfall: 2.8" set in 1946

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 11th

Sunrise: 5:49am

Sunset: 8:30pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 41 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 26 seconds

Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~5 hours and 56 minutes

Moon Phase for May 11th at Midnight

0.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon

See more from Space HERE:

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:

"These next few nights – May 11 and 12, 2019 – look first for the moon and that nearby bright star will be Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion. On the night of May 11, the moon will be at or near its half-illuminated first quarter phase, and its dark (or nighttime) side will be pointing right at Regulus. The moon reaches its first quarter phase on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 1:12 UTC. Although the first quarter moon comes at the same instant worldwide, the clock reads differently by time zone. At North American and US times zones, the first quarter moon actually happens on Saturday, May 11, at (8:12 p.m.) Central Daylight Time. The dark side of the waxing moon always points in the moon’s direction of travel relative to the backdrop stars of the zodiac. Although the moon and Regulus will move westward tonight because of the Earth’s rotation, the moon’s orbital motion will actually cause to moon to travel eastward (toward Regulus). The moon moves one-half degree (its own diameter) eastward per hour in front of the constellations of the zodiac – or about 13 degreeseastward per day. Note where the moon appears relative to Regulus at nightfall May 11 and then again as darkness falls on May 12, and the change in the moon’s position will be obvious."

Average Tornadoes By State in May

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in May is at its peak across the country with most happening in the Tornado Valley. Note that Minnesota sees an average of 6 tornadoes during the month.

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows a fairly high concentration across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States. Note that we have not seen any tornadoes this year in Minnesota. Last year, our first tornado didn't happen until the end of May. However, in 2017, our first tornadoes happened in early March!

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 8th suggests that there have been a total of 578, which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 566. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2012, when nearly 659 tornadoes were reported. Interestingly, more than 1,000 tornades were reported at this time in 2011.

Weather Outlook Saturday

High temps across the country on Saturday will be quite a bit cooler than average across much of the Central US with readings almost -10F to -15F below average! The only spots that look to be above average will be in Florida and also across the Pacific Northwest. Temps in the mid/upper 80s in Seattle and Potland will be nearly +20F above average!!

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook as we head through the weekend. Note that weather conditions look fairly unsettled across the eastern two-thirds of the nation. In fact, some of the storms could be strong to severe from the Lower Mississippi Valley through the Gulf Coast States and into the Mid-Atlantic Region.



Severe Threat Saturday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Marginal Risk of severe storms in dark green. In this area there could be a few strong to severe storms within this area. The main threat looks to be damaging winds and large hail, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.





Severe Threat Sunday

The severe threat looks to be a little more widespread on Sunday and could be more concentrated in the Slight Risk area (in yellow) near the Carolinas and into Georgia.





7 Day Precipitation Forecast

WOW - What a response from the NOAA WPC 7-day precipitation outlook below. Areas of heavy rain could add up to several inches, especially acros the Coastal Bend of Texas into the Lower Mississippi Valley. In fact, come of the latest forecasts suggests isolated 9" to nearly 12" in spots near Houston, TX.

"Wettest 12 Months in U.S. History"

"The 12 months ending in April 2019 were the wettest year-long period in U.S. records going back to 1895, according to the monthly U.S. climate summary issued Wednesday by the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information. Averaged across the contiguous U.S., the total of 36.20” made the period from May 2018 to April 2019 the first year-long span ever to top 36”. The old record for any 12-month period was 35.78”, from April 2015 to March 2016. Given the fierce drought-related impacts of the 2010s—including multiple deadly wildfire disasters from Tennessee to California—it may seem a bit counterintuitive that the nation has actually been getting wetter overall. Across the contiguous U.S., average yearly precipitation has risen by about 2” over the past century, from around 29” to just over 31” (see Figure 1). For the entire nation, including Alaska and Hawaii, precipitation increased by about 4% in the period from 1901 to 2015, according to the U.S. National Assessment."



"Forget ice! This off-grid cooler uses the sun’s rays to chill your food"

"A few years ago, the Coolest Cooler burst onto Kickstarter and quickly raked in more than $13 million to bring it to market. While lengthy delays turned into a controversial project, a new type of cooler just landed on a crowdfunding platform with its own goal of reinventing the humble food and drink chiller. And this one promises to be with customers in just a few months. This time around, however, it’s taking a somewhat different approach. While the Coolest Cooler focused on party features like in-built Bluetooth speakers, the GoSun Chill’s innovation involves its method of keeping food chilled. Rather than relying on anything as boring as ice, it uses brushless compressor motors and lithium-ion batteries for cooling. You can charge it using a power cord, or — more impressively — using solar panel charging to keep your beverages icy. Where else could you use the sun’s rays to cool things down? Heck, you can even use the excess power from the detachable 144wh Powerbank to charge your devices multiple times."



"Gravitational Waves Could Be Leaving Some Weird Lasting Effects in Their Wake"

"The faint, flickering distortions of space-time we call gravitational waves are tricky to detect, and we've only managed to do so in recent years. But now scientists have calculated that these waves may leave more persistent traces of their passing - traces we may also be able to detect. Such traces are called 'persistent gravitational wave observables', and in a new paper, an international team of researchers has refined the mathematical framework for defining them. In the process, they give three examples of what these observables could be. Here's the quick lowdown on gravitational waves: When two massive objects such as neutron stars or black holes collide, they send shockwaves through the Universe, rippling the very fabric of space-time itself. This effect was predicted by Einstein in his theory of general relativity in 1916, but it wasn't until 2015 that we finally had equipment sensitive enough to detect the ripples."



