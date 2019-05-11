Shower Potential Rises Later Today

72nd Annual MN Governor's Fishing Opener in Albert Lea - #MNGFO2019
 
Tim Walz will be heading to Albert Lea this year for the 72nd Annual MN Governor's Fishing Opener. The good news is that the weather looks fairly dry through the first half of the day, but late day rain and rumbles could push in. Temps will certainly be running below average with a decent "walleye chop" ongoing through the day. 
 
"2019 Minnesota Fishing Opener Weather"
 
"Across Minnesota, 2019's ice-out dates were generally a week behind to very near median dates calculated since 1950. By May 7, the only holdouts were lakes in Cook County, some of the Boundary Waters Lakes, and Lake of the Woods. Ice-choked lakes have dogged fishing openers of the past, including as recently as 2013. The 1950 opener was one of the worst known, with iced-over lakes extending to Mille Lacs, Osakis, and the Brainerd Lakes area. That year produced many of the late ice-out records for lakes with long records. Other years with ice on northern lakes include: 1966, 1979, 1996, 2008, and 2009. Minnesota's Fishing Opener weather can be variable in every sense of the word. We have seen hot, cold, wet, dry, stormy and even snowy. With such a large state and so many lakes, we have had years that were seemingly perfect in one area, only to be blustery and miserable in another."
 
MN Fishing Opener Saturday - Minnows In Short Supply??
 
As the MN Fishing Opener draws near this weekend, folks in search of the allusive walleye may have a tough time finding a coveted type of minnow, the spottail shiner. This type of bait is weather-dependant and due to a later than average ice out this year, this minnow availability at select baitshops may be hard to find.

"Spottail shiners, the unrivaled minnow of choice for fishing the many walleye lakes in north-central and parts of northern Minnesota. But this spring, as the May 12 opener draws near, the prospects of a spottail shiner shortage are very real, say minnow trappers, wholesale dealers, fishing guides and bait shop owners. While other live bait (fathead minnows, leeches, etc.) should be easier to come by, late ice-out on many lakes in the region — similar to conditions in 2013 — have trappers sitting on the sidelines waiting for open water and the annual spawning run of spottails. A dearth of the coveted minnows for the opener would impact thousands of anglers and the bottom lines of many in the fishing industry, including minnow trappers and bait shop owners. "Right now it's going to be close," Jonny Petrowske of Waskish said of the availability of spottail shiners. "It's a situation where we're going to find out a few days before the opener. I do know one thing: Supply is going to be very, very small because of the late ice."

Saturday Weather Outlook
 
Folks heading out to area lakes this weekend will certainly be dealing chillier than average conditions. High temps will only warm into the 50s and low 60s, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. There will also be a chance of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder later in the day. Stay tuned!
 
T-Shower Chance This Weekend
 
Here's the weather outlook as we head into the weekend. I wish I head better news for anglers, but it does appear that the later half of Saturday into Sunday could be a little unsettled as a weak area of low pressure slides through the region. Even though temps will be running below average, weather conditions could be unsettled enough to produce a few rumbles of thunder. This weekend won't be a washout, but it could chase some folks off of area lakes this weekend.
 
Weekend Rainfall Potential
 
Here's the weekend rainfall potential, which suggests up to a couple/few tenths of an inch of rain across the state as our latest storm system slides through the region this weekend. Keep in mind that it won't be a washout, but a few rumbles of thunder could chance a few folks off of area lakes this weekend. 
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which shows another fairly chilly day for mid May with temps only warming into the 50s and 60s. With that said, temps will still be running nearly -5F to -10F below average. It does appear that a few isolated afternoon showers or rumbles of thunder may be possible as well. The good news is that it won't be a washout, so anglers will still have a chance to hit area lakes.
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook through May 24th and 25th, which shows fairly cool temps through the weekend with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s. It does look like we get back to near 70F as we get into next week. Keep in mind that the average high at MSP on May 17th is 70F, so we should be pretty close to average by then. 
 
Below Average Temps Continue

Here's the 850mb temp anomaly, which shows a continued stretch of cooler than average temps through the weekend. The cooler than average weather will also be aided by our next rain maker that will slide in later Saturday into Sunday. 

Record May Snowfall

It certainly was a snowy go of things earlier this week across parts of Northeastern MN and into northern WI. Take a look at some of the total tallies, which reached double digits in Duluth and Cloquet. Keep in mind that these are record tallies for this late in the season. It really is pretty remarkable to see this heavy of snow this late in the season. Unreal.
 
Record Duluth Snow
 
The snow that fell in Duluth was pretty remarkable. In fact, quite a few May records were broken, including the snowiest May on record, single snowiest day in May and daily snowfall records on the 8th and 9th. 
 
Tree Pollen Running High in the Twin Cities
 
Have you been sneezing a little more than usual? It could be because pollen levels have been running fairly high. Thanks to a little bit of rain over the weekend, pollen levels may subside a bit, but they certainly look to return as we head into next week!
 
Ice Out Dates

Ice out season continues in MN and according to the MN DNR quite a few more lakes have gone ice out over the past 5 to 7 days. Lake Minnetonka saw ice out on April 20th, which was nearly a week behind the average of April 13th. Lake Mille Lacs also went out on April 28th, which is 3 days behind the average of April 25th. Leech Lake saw ice out on May 2nd, which was 5 days behind the average of April 28th. Also, Lake Vermillion and Lake Kabetogema went out of April 30th, which is pretty close to average. Lake of the Woods' average ice out it on May 3rd, so we'll see when they go out. 

Average Ice Out Dates

Here's a look at average ice out dates across Minnesota. Note that most lakes around the metro go out in April, so within the next week or 2, you should see open water. However, folks closer to the international border may not see open water until the end of April or early part of May. Spring is on the way!!


Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from May 18th - 24th still looks to be running below average across much of the Western US. The only locations that will be above average look to be across the Southeastern part of the nation and into Alaska.
 
Spring Leaf Anomaly
 
Here's an interesting map for folks that are looking forward to spring. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas, while blue colors indicate that we're a little behind average in other spots.

"May 6th, 2019 - Spring leaf out is nearly complete across the Continental U.S. and has just arrived in parts of Alaska. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South, Appalachian Mountains, and mid-Atlantic. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is one day early in Salt Lake City, UT and Des Moines, IA."

Shower Potential Rises Later Today
By Paul Douglas
 
Minnesota weather is the stuff of legend; our tormented springs the cause of more despair than euphoria. In the wake of 10.6 inches of snow in Duluth, I reached out to Twitter followers (@pdouglasweather) to suggest new tag lines for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. My favorites: "Minnesota. Where warm fronts come to die." Jonathan suggested "10,000 lakes but little hope". Harsh. Another tag line came from Brad Jones: "Minnesota. The Jack Nicholson of Climate." Yes, some days we feel like extras in a meteorological remake of "The Shining".
 
It's the Fishing Opener and walleye are nervous. Dry weather lingers much of this morning with a stiff wind from the south and a falling barometer. The chance of showers increases this afternoon from west to east; a few puddles spilling into the morning hours Sunday. Skies brighten for Mom Sunday afternoon.
 
I'm happy to report a lack of snow next week; just a run of 60s and a few 70s - a rumble of thunder Tuesday, again late week.
 
Some years we surge into spring. This year? More of a limp.
Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Dry AM. Late PM showers. Winds: S 10-20. High: 64.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of T-showers. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 48.

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Drying PM hours. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 58.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Milder. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 46. High: 65.

TUESDAY: Humid. Few PM T-storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 52. High: 73.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Very nice. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 51. High: 70.

THURSDAY: Sticky. Scattered T-storms nearby. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 53. High: 74.

FRIDAY: Unsettled. Nagging shower risk. Winds: E 10-15. Wake-up: 55. High: 68.
This Day in Weather History
May 11th

1915: A waterspout is seen on Lake Mills.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 11th

Average High: 68F (Record: 88F set in 1900)
Average Low: 47F (Record: 27F set in 1946)

Record Rainfall: 1.55" set in 1935
Record Snowfall: 2.8" set in 1946
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 11th

Sunrise: 5:49am
Sunset: 8:30pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 41 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 26 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~5 hours and 56 minutes
Moon Phase for May 11th at Midnight
0.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:  

"These next few nights – May 11 and 12, 2019 – look first for the moon and that nearby bright star will be Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion. On the night of May 11, the moon will be at or near its half-illuminated first quarter phase, and its dark (or nighttime) side will be pointing right at Regulus. The moon reaches its first quarter phase on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 1:12 UTC. Although the first quarter moon comes at the same instant worldwide, the clock reads differently by time zone. At North American and US times zones, the first quarter moon actually happens on Saturday, May 11, at (8:12 p.m.) Central Daylight Time. The dark side of the waxing moon always points in the moon’s direction of travel relative to the backdrop stars of the zodiac. Although the moon and Regulus will move westward tonight because of the Earth’s rotation, the moon’s orbital motion will actually cause to moon to travel eastward (toward Regulus). The moon moves one-half degree (its own diameter) eastward per hour in front of the constellations of the zodiac – or about 13 degreeseastward per day. Note where the moon appears relative to Regulus at nightfall May 11 and then again as darkness falls on May 12, and the change in the moon’s position will be obvious."

Average Tornadoes By State in May
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in May is at its peak across the country with most happening in the Tornado Valley. Note that Minnesota sees an average of 6 tornadoes during the month.
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows a fairly high concentration across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States. Note that we have not seen any tornadoes this year in Minnesota. Last year, our first tornado didn't happen until the end of May. However, in 2017, our first tornadoes happened in early March!
 
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 8th suggests that there have been a total of 578, which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 566. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2012, when nearly 659 tornadoes were reported. Interestingly, more than 1,000 tornades were reported at this time in 2011.
Weather Outlook Saturday
 
High temps across the country on Saturday will be quite a bit cooler than average across much of the Central US with readings almost -10F to -15F below average! The only spots that look to be above average will be in Florida and also across the Pacific Northwest. Temps in the mid/upper 80s in Seattle and Potland will be nearly +20F above average!!
 
National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook as we head through the weekend. Note that weather conditions look fairly unsettled across the eastern two-thirds of the nation. In fact, some of the storms could be strong to severe from the Lower Mississippi Valley through the Gulf Coast States and into the Mid-Atlantic Region.
 

___________________________________________________________________________
 
Severe Threat Saturday
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Marginal Risk of severe storms in dark green. In this area there could be a few strong to severe storms within this area. The main threat looks to be damaging winds and large hail, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. 
 


Severe Threat Sunday
 
The severe threat looks to be a little more widespread on Sunday and could be more concentrated in the Slight Risk area (in yellow) near the Carolinas and into Georgia.


7 Day Precipitation Forecast
 
WOW - What a response from the NOAA WPC 7-day precipitation outlook below. Areas of heavy rain could add up to several inches, especially acros the Coastal Bend of Texas into the Lower Mississippi Valley. In fact, come of the latest forecasts suggests isolated 9" to nearly 12" in spots near Houston, TX. 
 
"Wettest 12 Months in U.S. History"
 
"The 12 months ending in April 2019 were the wettest year-long period in U.S. records going back to 1895, according to the monthly U.S. climate summary issued Wednesday by the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information. Averaged across the contiguous U.S., the total of 36.20” made the period from May 2018 to April 2019 the first year-long span ever to top 36”. The old record for any 12-month period was 35.78”, from April 2015 to March 2016. Given the fierce drought-related impacts of the 2010s—including multiple deadly wildfire disasters from Tennessee to California—it may seem a bit counterintuitive that the nation has actually been getting wetter overall. Across the contiguous U.S., average yearly precipitation has risen by about 2” over the past century, from around 29” to just over 31” (see Figure 1). For the entire nation, including Alaska and Hawaii, precipitation increased by about 4% in the period from 1901 to 2015, according to the U.S. National Assessment."
 
"Forget ice! This off-grid cooler uses the sun’s rays to chill your food"
 
"A few years ago, the Coolest Cooler burst onto Kickstarter and quickly raked in more than $13 million to bring it to market. While lengthy delays turned into a controversial project, a new type of cooler just landed on a crowdfunding platform with its own goal of reinventing the humble food and drink chiller. And this one promises to be with customers in just a few months. This time around, however, it’s taking a somewhat different approach. While the Coolest Cooler focused on party features like in-built Bluetooth speakers, the GoSun Chill’s innovation involves its method of keeping food chilled. Rather than relying on anything as boring as ice, it uses brushless compressor motors and lithium-ion batteries for cooling. You can charge it using a power cord, or — more impressively — using solar panel charging to keep your beverages icy. Where else could you use the sun’s rays to cool things down? Heck, you can even use the excess power from the detachable 144wh Powerbank to charge your devices multiple times."
 
"Gravitational Waves Could Be Leaving Some Weird Lasting Effects in Their Wake"
 
"The faint, flickering distortions of space-time we call gravitational waves are tricky to detect, and we've only managed to do so in recent years. But now scientists have calculated that these waves may leave more persistent traces of their passing - traces we may also be able to detect. Such traces are called 'persistent gravitational wave observables', and in a new paper, an international team of researchers has refined the mathematical framework for defining them. In the process, they give three examples of what these observables could be. Here's the quick lowdown on gravitational waves: When two massive objects such as neutron stars or black holes collide, they send shockwaves through the Universe, rippling the very fabric of space-time itself. This effect was predicted by Einstein in his theory of general relativity in 1916, but it wasn't until 2015 that we finally had equipment sensitive enough to detect the ripples."
 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

