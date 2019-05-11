Shower Potential Rises Later Today

"2019 Minnesota Fishing Opener Weather"
"Spottail shiners, the unrivaled minnow of choice for fishing the many walleye lakes in north-central and parts of northern Minnesota. But this spring, as the May 12 opener draws near, the prospects of a spottail shiner shortage are very real, say minnow trappers, wholesale dealers, fishing guides and bait shop owners. While other live bait (fathead minnows, leeches, etc.) should be easier to come by, late ice-out on many lakes in the region — similar to conditions in 2013 — have trappers sitting on the sidelines waiting for open water and the annual spawning run of spottails. A dearth of the coveted minnows for the opener would impact thousands of anglers and the bottom lines of many in the fishing industry, including minnow trappers and bait shop owners. "Right now it's going to be close," Jonny Petrowske of Waskish said of the availability of spottail shiners. "It's a situation where we're going to find out a few days before the opener. I do know one thing: Supply is going to be very, very small because of the late ice."
Here's the 850mb temp anomaly, which shows a continued stretch of cooler than average temps through the weekend. The cooler than average weather will also be aided by our next rain maker that will slide in later Saturday into Sunday.
Record May Snowfall
Ice Out Dates
Ice out season continues in MN and according to the MN DNR quite a few more lakes have gone ice out over the past 5 to 7 days. Lake Minnetonka saw ice out on April 20th, which was nearly a week behind the average of April 13th. Lake Mille Lacs also went out on April 28th, which is 3 days behind the average of April 25th. Leech Lake saw ice out on May 2nd, which was 5 days behind the average of April 28th. Also, Lake Vermillion and Lake Kabetogema went out of April 30th, which is pretty close to average. Lake of the Woods' average ice out it on May 3rd, so we'll see when they go out.
Average Ice Out Dates
Here's a look at average ice out dates across Minnesota. Note that most lakes around the metro go out in April, so within the next week or 2, you should see open water. However, folks closer to the international border may not see open water until the end of April or early part of May. Spring is on the way!!
"May 6th, 2019 - Spring leaf out is nearly complete across the Continental U.S. and has just arrived in parts of Alaska. In the west, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in parts of California and Nevada, and 2-3 weeks late in much of Oregon and Washington. In the east, spring leaf out is 1-2 weeks early in the upper Southeast, and 1-2 weeks late across the Great Plains, southern Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Spring bloom has arrived on time to 2 weeks early in much of the South, Appalachian Mountains, and mid-Atlantic. Parts of Arizona, California, Nevada, and the Southern Great Plains are 1-2 weeks late. Spring bloom is one day early in Salt Lake City, UT and Des Moines, IA."
By Paul Douglas
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Dry AM. Late PM showers. Winds: S 10-20. High: 64.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of T-showers. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 48.
SUNDAY: Morning showers. Drying PM hours. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 58.
MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Milder. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 46. High: 65.
TUESDAY: Humid. Few PM T-storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 52. High: 73.
WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Very nice. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 51. High: 70.
THURSDAY: Sticky. Scattered T-storms nearby. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 53. High: 74.
FRIDAY: Unsettled. Nagging shower risk. Winds: E 10-15. Wake-up: 55. High: 68.
This Day in Weather History
May 11th
1915: A waterspout is seen on Lake Mills.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 11th
Average High: 68F (Record: 88F set in 1900)
Average Low: 47F (Record: 27F set in 1946)
Record Rainfall: 1.55" set in 1935
Record Snowfall: 2.8" set in 1946
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 11th
Sunrise: 5:49am
Sunset: 8:30pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 41 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 26 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~5 hours and 56 minutes
Moon Phase for May 11th at Midnight
0.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"These next few nights – May 11 and 12, 2019 – look first for the moon and that nearby bright star will be Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo the Lion. On the night of May 11, the moon will be at or near its half-illuminated first quarter phase, and its dark (or nighttime) side will be pointing right at Regulus. The moon reaches its first quarter phase on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 1:12 UTC. Although the first quarter moon comes at the same instant worldwide, the clock reads differently by time zone. At North American and US times zones, the first quarter moon actually happens on Saturday, May 11, at (8:12 p.m.) Central Daylight Time. The dark side of the waxing moon always points in the moon’s direction of travel relative to the backdrop stars of the zodiac. Although the moon and Regulus will move westward tonight because of the Earth’s rotation, the moon’s orbital motion will actually cause to moon to travel eastward (toward Regulus). The moon moves one-half degree (its own diameter) eastward per hour in front of the constellations of the zodiac – or about 13 degreeseastward per day. Note where the moon appears relative to Regulus at nightfall May 11 and then again as darkness falls on May 12, and the change in the moon’s position will be obvious."
National Weather Outlook
Severe Threat Sunday
