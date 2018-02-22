A pair of storms headed this way promises to wipe out the Twin Cities’ snow deficit this winter — and then some.

Snow will move into southwestern Minnesota on Thursday morning and reach the Twin Cities in the evening. The heaviest snow will fall overnight across central and southern Minnesota, which has prompted the Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory runninguntil to 9 a.m. Friday.

Two to 5 inches of snow is predicted to fall across a wide swath of Minnesota, including in Mankato, Willmar, Alexandria, St. Cloud, Grand Rapids and Duluth. Lighter amounts are forecast for places such as Albert Lea, Austin, Worthington and Rochester.

“The [Thursday] afternoon commute will be impacted, especially south of I-94,” the weather service said. “The Friday morning commute will also be slow even though the snow will be ending.”

Motorists should also be prepared for limited visibilities at times, the Weather Service said.

A one-day reprieve will allow time for shoveling and plowing before a more impressive system with the potential for heavy snow moves in Saturday and lingers into Sunday.

“Confidence is increasing in a stronger storm across eastern Minnesota Saturday,” the weather service said. “Six to 10 inches are likely in the heavy snow band, but the exact location is still uncertain.”

One forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches to fall during the day Saturday in the metro area and another 4 to 8 inches Saturday night, the Weather Service said.

A wintry mix could fall across far southeastern Minnesota, where snowfall totals could be lighter, the weather service said.

As of Thursday morning, the Twin Cities had received just under 32 inches of snow for the season, or about 7.7 inches below the seasonal average.

For the month, February snowfall has reached 4.3 inches, or about 1.2 inches below average. The Twin Cities averages 7.1 inches of snow during February based on records from 1891 to 2011, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ State Climatology Office.

Next week looks to be dry, sunny and mild with highs in the 30s Sunday through Wednesday, the weather service said.