Q: You have older houseguests staying at your home for the weekend. Are you supposed to give up your bed for them?

A: Whether you are a host or a guest, there is a specific protocol for what is expected and how to conduct oneself.

As a host, it is your duty to provide comfortable accommodations for your guests. This includes food, beverages, clean linens, towels and a proper place to sleep.

If if you have a pullout sofa bed or a guest room with a comfortable bed, that would be sufficient for your guests. But if you have only one bed, offer that bed to your guests, especially if they are older. It is the polite thing to do and demonstrates a sign of respect. In this case, you could use the sofa or an air mattress.

As a guest, be respectful while in your host's home: Keep things tidy and the noise down, and try to follow your host's sleeping schedule, if possible. Bring a gift to show your appreciation for the host's hospitality.

LENA KOROPEY, founder of Gramercy Protocol

A: It is your responsibility to ensure that your guest feels comfortable and welcome. We are taught to have a high level of respect for elders, so you may have to make some unusual sacrifices for them when you welcome them into your home.

When you lack a spare room or spare bed, offer your own bed, so that the elder is comfortable in your home. As a measure of safety and respect, avoid putting an elder on the couch. As the host, you made the choice to welcome someone, and accommodations should ensure that you provide the ultimate comfort.

Consider additional accommodations, such as extra blankets and fresh sheets that have been cleaned with an odorless detergent to avoid skin irritations.

AKILAH EASTER, etiquette and ­lifestyle expert