Working out before breakfast may be more beneficial for health than eating first, according to a study of meal timing and physical activity. Its results indicate that when we eat affects how much fat we burn during exercise and also alters molecular activity within fat cells.

Until now, researchers have focused primarily on how meal timing affects sports performance. Far less has been known about how meal timing and exercise might affect general health.

So for the new study, which was published in the American Journal of Physiology — Endocrinology and Metabolism, researchers from the University of Bath in England decided to home in on relatively average people.

In recent years, scientists have established that fat cells constantly make and excrete a variety of substances that influence other systems and organs in the body. The scientists suspected that eating before exercise might affect the production of these substances.

On two separate morning visits to the scientists’ lab, 10 men walked for an hour on a treadmill at a moderate pace. Before one of these workouts, the men skipped breakfast after a prolonged overnight fast.

On the other occasion, they ate a substantial, 600-calorie morning meal about two hours before they started walking.

Just before and an hour after each workout, the scientists took samples of the men’s blood and fat tissue.

There were considerable differences. Most obviously, the men displayed lower blood sugar levels at the start of their workouts when they had skipped breakfast than when they had eaten. As a result, they burned more fat during walks on an empty stomach than when they had eaten first. On the other hand, they burned slightly more calories, on average, during the workout after breakfast than after fasting.

But it was the effects deep within the fat cells that may have been the most consequential, the researchers found. Multiple genes behaved differently, depending on whether someone had eaten before walking. Many of these genes produce proteins that can improve blood sugar regulation and insulin levels throughout the body and so are associated with improved metabolic health. These genes were much more active when the men had fasted before exercise than when they had eaten.

This was a very small, short-term study, though and many questions must still be investigated before scientists can offer recommendations about eating before exercise.