MILWAUKEE — Police say a 13-year-old girl was killed when shots were fired into her home in Milwaukee, but it is unclear if her home was targeted. One man has been arrested.

Authorities say Sandra Parks was sitting inside the home with family members around 8 p.m. Monday when the shooting happened. No other family members were hurt.

Police said Tuesday that a 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been taken into custody.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that at least three children have been fatally shot in the city in recent years by bullets fired from outside their homes, including a 5-year-old girl who was sitting on her grandfather's lap at the time.