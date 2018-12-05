Someone inside a car fired shots that struck a homeless man Tuesday night in Minneapolis under the Interstate 394 overpass near Dunwoody College of Technology.
The man was shot on the 800 block of Linden Avenue W. around shortly after 7 p.m. and taken to HCMC.
His condition was not known.
