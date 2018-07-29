MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were called about shots fired at a park during an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of a fatal shooting.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval wrote on his blog that officers were called to Elver Park on the west side of Madison late Saturday.
Koval says a large group had gathered in a small shelter to mark the anniversary of a shooting death when someone fired about three shots into the air.
The chief notes that dozens of children were in the area.
WMTV-TV reports hundreds of people were seen fleeing the park as officers arrived. A shell casing was found at the scene.
Police are still investigating.
