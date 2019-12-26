Four people who were in a vehicle hit by a driver fleeing St. Paul police Wednesday night are hospitalized in noncritical condition, according to a police spokesman.
The four were in a car struck by a driver who was fleeing police after he allegedly fired several shots at the front door of Shadey’s Bar at 674 Dodd Road about 7:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Dan Malmgren, who was St. Paul’s police watch commander on Christmas night.
Officers pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it before it crashed at Butler Avenue and N. Concord Street, south of the St. Paul Downtown Airport.
A gun was recovered at the crash site, Malmgren said. He said the suspect is a felon.
No one at the bar was injured.
Gail Rosenblum
