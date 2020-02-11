A motorist cruising down Townline Road in rural Makinen, Minn., early Monday ended up ducking bullets from a shooter who authorities believe was firing at random.

Authorities received a report from the uninjured motorist just after 5 a.m., then tracked down a 25-year-old male suspect based on the victim's description of the suspect's car.

The man was arrested and was being held on suspicion of attempted homicide late Monday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's office. The suspect didn't resist arrest.

"It is believed at this time the victim and suspect did not know each other and this was a random act of violence," according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, who had not yet been charged in court, was in the St. Louis County jail. Other probable cause charges listed including possessing meth and driving while impaired.

Makinen, an unincorporated community, is about 20 miles southeast of Virginia.

Pam Louwagie