SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Officials say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting at a courthouse in Alabama.
News outlets reports the gunfire happened Wednesday at the Jackson County Courthouse in the northeast Alabama town of Scottsboro.
WAFF-TV reports Commission Chairman Tim Guffey says a man walked into the courthouse with a gun.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus says one person was flown to a hospital after what he describes as a shooting involving a law enforcement officer.
The County Commission posted on its Facebook page that the courthouse is closed, but didn't give any details.
