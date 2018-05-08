APPLETON, Wis. — Police officers shot and killed a man who they say confronted them with a shotgun outside a residence in Appleton.

Sgt. Dave Lund tells USA Today Network-Wisconsin that officers responded to the house shortly after 6 p.m. Monday following a reported disturbance involving a weapon.

Lund says multiple officers fired at the man when he confronted them with a shotgun. Lund declined to specify the number of officers involved. None was hurt. The man who was killed wasn't immediately identified.

Lund says the Green Bay Police Department has been asked to investigate the shooting.

It was the second fatal shooting involving an Appleton police officer within the past year, and the fourth fatal shooting involving a Wisconsin police officer this year.