A Forest Lake man is in custody following a report of a shot fired on Interstate 35 in Wyoming, Minn., on Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Michael Swonger, 44, of Minneapolis, reported that a passing BMW fired one shot into his vehicle as he drove north on I-35. Minnesota State Patrol troopers found a BMW matching Swonger’s description that had gone off the road. Troopers and officers detained the driver and located a firearm. They also found a bullet hole in Swonger’s vehicle.

The 27-year-old Forest Lake man was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident happened during a snowstorm that caused several crashes in the area.

KATY READ