BOILINGS SPRINGS, N.C. — The Hampton-Gardner-Webb men's basketball game was suspended at halftime on Monday night because of a mechanical malfunction of one of the shot clocks.
The game is tentatively rescheduled for February 24 with current stats and fouls in place. The Bulldogs lead 39-31.
Jose Perez scored 19 first-half points for Gardner-Webb (6-11, 2-3 Big South Conference), while Ben Stanley led Hampton (8-10, 3-2) with 16 points.
