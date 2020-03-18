Vine, the short-form video app introduced in 2012, died as it lived: confusing people who didn't use it, even as evidence of its influence surrounded them.

It turned everyday people into stars on other platforms and beyond. Its musical whims warped the music industry. It cultivated memes that might have been dismissed as inside jokes if not for their tendency to flourish outside the app.

In death, it has served as a template for a new, similarly puzzling and even more powerful generation of short-form video apps. As much as apps like TikTok owe to Vine, none provided anything like continuity, leaving some Vine users with the feeling that something was still missing from the internet.

"The idea was to bring back what people remember about Vine, even if it isn't necessarily the way that Vine was," said Dom Hofmann, a Vine founder.

His new app, Byte, was released in January. Beyond the six-second looping videos, Byte's design refers heavily to Vine, with a familiar search and discovery page and even the same prompt for commenters: "Say something nice."

Like our phones, the videos have gotten taller; like our phones' cameras, they're sharper and more realistic, too.

"If you were to bring back Vine as it was when it shut down, today it would feel pretty dated," said Hofmann, 33.

Instead, Byte feels almost like a tribute. With stripped-down creation tools, no filters, no music integration and a user base that includes some returning Viners, the videos, in subject and style, tend to lean on what worked for Vine: short comedy clips and formal experiments with looping.

Carrying on

Eric Dunn joined Vine when he was in college; within four months of his first post, he had 1 million followers. He became one the platform's early stars, producing hundreds of comedy videos and establishing a foundation for a career in entertainment.

Since Vine went out of business, Dunn has spread his influence across Instagram, sports media and modeling.

"All the things I'm doing today are a direct result of Vine," said Dunn, 27.

In Byte's early-user group, he noticed a number of former Viners. Some listed Instagram, TikTok and YouTube in their bios. Others were back for Byte alone.

"I don't think anything has changed that much," Dunn said. His Byte videos wouldn't be far out of place on his old Vine feed. "I think I'm picking up where I left off."

He's not the only one who reports feeling that way.

"People just forgot about Vine and moved to TikTok," said Messiah Agurs, another former Vine user who has been experimenting with Byte.

What is likely to determine Byte's future is how new video creators see the platform. Vine spent its final years in conflict with some of its biggest stars, and never figured out how to help them make money.

Byte has pitched itself directly to the people it hopes will stock it with things for people to watch. The app's founders plan to open a partnership program, which in its early days will pass 100% of advertising revenue to participants.

"I guarantee when Byte starts to pay creators, everyone will instantly move to the app," Agurs said.