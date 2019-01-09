Ecumen, one of the nation’s largest senior services providers, has named Shelley Kendrick its new chief executive.

Kendrick on Feb. 4 will replace President and CEO Kathryn Roberts, who has led the organization since 2003, Ecumen said on Wednesday. Roberts will stay on in a part-time role as CEO emeritus to work toward a smooth transition and focus on philanthropic development.

Kendrick has spent more than two decades in senior services as a manager and lobbyist, currently as Ecumen’s vice president of operations and chief operations officer. She joined Ecumen in 2012 after a year as campus administrator of the Minneapolis Veteran’s home. Before that, Kendrick spent 15 years managing operations for several health care facilities in Ohio and Minnesota.

Shoreview-based Ecumen was established in 1862, and is one of the country’s largest nonprofit senior housing and services providers. Ecumen provides a range of supportive housing and home-based services, including independent and assisted living as well as nursing homes and short-term rehabilitation. It has operations in 40 cities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Idaho, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee.

Revenue doubled during Roberts’ tenure, which included developing new models of dementia care, expanding its reach of hospice services tenfold and opening the first senior services community in downtown Minneapolis, the company said.

“I’m exceptionally pleased that Shelley will be carving the path for Ecumen’s future growth and evolution,” Roberts said in a statement. “She is an inspiring leader who carries a deep commitment to our mission. She’ll work tirelessly to create the solutions that are needed by our communities as well as a workplace that values, trains and celebrates our employees.”