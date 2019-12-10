Four elderly female shoppers reported to Apple Valley police on the same day last week that a man and woman working as a team used distraction to swipe their wallets.

The tandem then quickly used the women’s credit cards to buy gift cards at nearby retail outlets, police crime prevention specialist Pam Walter said Tuesday.

The shoppers told police on Friday that the woman drew their attention by asking questions about a product or for help with some other matter while the man reached into their purse and stole the wallet, Walter explained in a notice posted online.

Walter’s notice did not reveal where the thefts occurred, but two surveillance photos showed the pair in the Cub grocery on Cedar Avenue and another of the man inside what appears to be a library or bookstore.

“Be aware this holiday shopping season and whenever you are out and about,” Walter’s notice read. “Keep an eye on your valuables. Place your wallet in an inside jacket pocket or if you keep your wallet in a purse, wear it close to your body, rather than putting it in your shopping cart.”

She also suggested that people should limit the number of credit cards being carried at any one time, and “be a good neighbor and watch out for fellow shoppers as well.”