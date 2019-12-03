Two shoplifters sprayed employees with a chemical irritant during a theft on Black Friday at a store in Blaine, police said, and they are looking for the suspects.

Video of the incident at the Burlington Coat Factory shows two women in their early 20s leaving the store in the Northtown Mall about 9 p.m. with unpaid merchandise.

Blaine police released the video Monday hoping the public helps them identify and catch the women.

The video shows the suspects attempting to leave the store with baskets of items they had not paid for. A loss prevention officer grabbed the baskets as the suspects run out the front door. One of the suspects sprayed the officer in the face with what is believed to be Mace, the Blaine Police Department said.

A second store employee who tried to stop the theft was knocked over as the guard recovered the stolen items. While store employees attended to her, the suspects returned and grabbed some of the items that the loss prevention officer had intercepted and thrown on the floor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blaine police at 763-427-1212.