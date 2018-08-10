MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot at a Milwaukee gas station, including one man who died, making his death the city's ninth homicide in as many days.
Police say the 41-year-old man who was fatally wounded at the north side Citgo station Thursday night collapsed and died at the scene following an exchange of gunfire.
The other two men who were shot, ages 47 and 48, are expected to survive their wounds. Authorities say the gunfire was the result of an on-going dispute.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
72 sickened in waterborne illness outbreak at campground
Minnesota health officials say they've identified at least 72 people who have gotten sick in a waterborne illness outbreak at a Zumbrota campground.
National
Minnesota's Swanson accused of pushing staff to aid ambition
A former staffer in Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson's office said he was tasked with recruiting and pressuring her employees to help burnish her political ambitions, raising questions just days before she faces voters in a three-way Democratic primary for governor.
Local
Shooting victim is Milwaukee's ninth in as many days
Three people were shot at a Milwaukee gas station, including one man who died, making his death the city's ninth homicide in as many days.
National
Wall: Walker, Schimel drove me to brink of suicide
A former Wisconsin prisons director accuses Gov. Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel of driving him to the edge of suicide in a new book released Friday, extending a long-running feud between him, Walker's office and the state Department of Justice.
Local
Appeals court upholds sentences for three Twin Cities men in ISIS trial
Mohamed Farah, Abdirahman Daud and Guled Ali Omar were the only 3 of 9 defendants to stand trial in nation's largest counterterrorism prosecution.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.