MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot at a Milwaukee gas station, including one man who died, making his death the city's ninth homicide in as many days.

Police say the 41-year-old man who was fatally wounded at the north side Citgo station Thursday night collapsed and died at the scene following an exchange of gunfire.

The other two men who were shot, ages 47 and 48, are expected to survive their wounds. Authorities say the gunfire was the result of an on-going dispute.