MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say the victim of a shooting has died a day after he was wounded.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation Sunday about 2 p.m. and found an adult male who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. Police say the victim died at the hospital Monday morning.
The police department's homicide unit has opened an investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
City of Minneapolis cites Crave for violations after shooting
Minneapolis cited the owner with two code violations, wants stricter security.
West Metro
Flash flooding on the heels of heavy rains in Twin Cities and surrounding areas
More than 35,000 people were without power Monday night after a strong storm surged through the Twin Cities, flooding streets, downing trees and delaying flights.…
Local
Congestion worsens on Twin Cities metro area highways
Congestion was up 1% last year when compared with 2017, and reached its highest level since the annual traffic surveys began in 1993. Slowdowns are most likely on I-35W in the mornings and I-494 in the afternoons.
Local
Rep. Ilhan Omar reports raising $600,000 more for re-election bid
Rep. Ilhan Omar, in the vortex of President Donald Trump’s Twitter attack on four Democratic congresswomen of color, raised more than $600,000 for her re-election…
Minneapolis
Minnesotans inspired by Somali-Canadian journalist killed in terrorist attack
Somali-Canadian activist went back to broadcast "the other side of Somalia."