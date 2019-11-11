St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night, marking another violent weekend in a city reeling from gun deaths. The person was killed near the intersection of Rice and Wayzata Streets around 5 p.m., police said.

The death marks the 30th killing in St. Paul's — the most in 25 years. A record 34 people were killed in 1992.

Mayor Melvin Carter has joined law enforcement leaders in calling the shootings a "public health crisis."

On Thursday, several hundred people attended the first of three community meetings about the violence. Turnout was so high that some people spilled into the lobby and officials were forced to open the sanctuary for the overflow.

The second meeting is Tuesday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Rice Recreation Center, 1021 Marion St. in St. Paul. The third one is from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington Hills Community Center at 1200 Payne Av.