A man is dead and a second is in the hospital Monday morning after they were shot while sitting in a vehicle in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Payne Avenue and Jessamine Avenue E.

Officers were on patrol in the area when shots rang out and immediately responded to the area. Paramedics took both victims to Regions Hospital, where one of the men died and the other was being treated for his injuries, police said.

Police have not released the name of the victims.

Investigators with the department’s homicide unit were on the scene looking for evidence. They also were looking for witnesses or anybody who may have information that may help police figure out what led to the shooting.