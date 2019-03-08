Light-rail service was interrupted late Friday morning in St. Paul after an argument between two juveniles escalated into a shooting.

Two male teens who knew each other got into a fight as a Green Line train was stopped at the Lexington Avenue station. As one of the teens left the train, he fired a shot, and a bullet struck the other teen in the arm, Padilla said.

The injured teen was not seriously hurt, Padilla said.

Green Line service was suspended just before 11 a.m. between the Capitol/Rice Street and Fairview Avenue stations after the incident. Riders were directed to use Route 16 buses until service resumed about 30 minutes later, said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

The teen who allegedly fired the shot was arrested by Metro Transit police with help from the St. Paul Police Department.

Metro Transit police are investigating.