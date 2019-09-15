MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a weekend shooting has killed a teenager and injured a young man.
Police say the victims were passengers in a car when shots were fired into the car. The driver of that car then drove to a hospital.
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who was shot was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The other victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say they are still investigating.
