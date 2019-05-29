MILWAUKEE — Officers are investigating a shooting in downtown Milwaukee near the Milwaukee Area Technical College and police headquarters.
Authorities say a 60-year-old man armed with a metal object argued with a 28-year-old woman who had a handgun. The woman fired a single shot striking the man in the leg about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The woman was arrested. A firearm was recovered.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Maine governor OKs ban on gay conversion therapy for minors
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill banning gay conversion therapy for minors.
Variety
Tracking microbes people carry may predict future health
We share our bodies with trillions of microbes that are critical to staying healthy, but now scientists are getting a much-needed close look at how those bugs can get out of whack and spur disease.
Variety
Shooting injures one in downtown Milwaukee
Officers are investigating a shooting in downtown Milwaukee near the Milwaukee Area Technical College and police headquarters.
National
Lawsuit seeks to overturn Minnesota abortion restrictions
Abortion rights supporters are seeking to overturn Minnesota's restrictions on abortion, including its 24-hour waiting period and parental notification requirements.
National
Anti-death penalty prosecutor proud to challenge status quo
Florida's first African American state attorney says she's proud to have challenged the status quo with her opposition to the death penalty, even though she eventually lost a legal fight with Florida's governor on the matter.