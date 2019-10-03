WAUSAU, Wis. — The police chief of Wausau says one person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a cemetery.
Police Chief Ben Bliven says the shooting happened Thursday morning at the Pine Grove Cemetery.
Bliven told reporters all of the victims were either employees of the cemetery or related to cemetery employees.
The two injured people were taken to a hospital. The police chief would not comment on their conditions.
The Wausau Daily Herald reports the suspect, who is from Schofield, was taken into custody.
Authorities say a fire that broke out in Schofield shortly before the shooting also is suspicious. Police plan to obtain search warrants for the building.
