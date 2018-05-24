A shooting in a Crystal residential neighborhood involving law enforcement late Wednesday sent one person to the hospital, authorities said Thursday.

The gunfire occurred at a home in the 3600 block of Colorado Avenue, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The agency said the person wounded was taken to North Memorial Medical Center and will survive. No officers were hurt in the incident, the BCA added.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office was attempting to serve a court order for protection at the time, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office requested help from local officers because someone was being noncompliant, the audio revealed.

Authorities said they would have more to reveal about the shooting later Thursday.