Gov. Tim Walz is expected to address a rally at the Minnesota Capitol on Wednesday evening to honor the victims of the shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

Protect Minnesota and Moms Demand Action are billing the event as a rally against mass shootings and hate. They are calling for immediate passage of stronger gun laws in Congress and the state Legislature.

Walz has pressed Republican leaders in the Legislature to hold hearings on gun measures this fall. Senate GOP Leader Paul Gazelka of Nisswa declined to hold hearings in the last session on DFL proposals to expand background checks on private gun sales and enact “red flag” laws allowing authorities to remove guns of people who are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on the Capitol’s south steps.

