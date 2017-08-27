A shooting at a gas station in Crystal has proved fatal, authorities said Sunday.
The killing occurred about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the SuperAmerica at 5359 West Broadway, south of Bass Lake Road, police said. No arrests have been announced.
The victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, and he did there, police added.
"At this time, this case is under investigation and it appears the suspect is known to the victim and this is not a random act," a statement from Deputy Police Chief Doug Leslin read.
Authorities have released no further information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
