A shooting at a mall outside Atlanta on Saturday sent shoppers fleeing in panic, and some said they saw a wounded man in the food court.
The Cobb County Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting at the Cumberland Mall on Saturday was “an isolated incident” between people who know each other and “not an active shooter event.”
Police did not say whether anyone was injured or killed. No arrests were announced.
Three witnesses told The Associated Press they saw a man bleeding on the floor of the mall's food court after shots were heard. Panic ensued and shoppers ran out of the mall. None of the witnesses would identify themselves.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Shooting at suburban Atlanta mall sends shoppers fleeing
A shooting at a mall outside Atlanta on Saturday sent shoppers fleeing in panic, and some said they saw a wounded man in the food…
National
California utility scrambles to renegotiate wildfire deal
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's opposition to Pacific Gas & Electric's restructuring plan just a week after it struck a $13.5 billion settlement with fire victims is forcing the nation's largest utility to go back to the negotiating table and come up with a solution fairly quickly.
National
Former Gary, Indiana, Mayor Richard Hatcher dead at 86
Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher, who became one of the first black mayors of a big U.S. city when he was elected in 1967, has died. He was 86.
Variety
Tennessee pastor gets 38 years in child sex abuse sentence
A Tennessee pastor faces 38 years in prison after being found guilty on 24 counts involving child sex abuse.
Nation
Ex-bank employee accused of taking cash from vault arrested
Federal authorities are accusing a former Wells Fargo employee of stealing more than $88,000 in cash from the vault of a bank in North Carolina.