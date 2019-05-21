A suspect presumed to be armed is barricaded in a home in a Red Wing neighborhood, where someone was shot and seriously wounded early Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police have several blocks around the residence blocked off as they try to bring the standoff to a peaceful conclusion.

The gunfire was reported to police about 2:30 a.m. near Hallstrom Drive and Twin Bluff Road, and the victim was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Rochester, police said. That person’s condition has yet to be disclosed.

Many intersections near the shooting scene are off limits as Police Chief Roger Pohlman leads his department’s response.

Students who typically walk in that area to Sunnyside and Twin Bluff schools are being directed to avoid the area and secure rides to class.

Authorities have not released the identities of the person who was shot or the suspect. They also have yet to detail the circumstances leading to the gunfire.

