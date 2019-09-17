A teenager has been sentenced to a 10-year term for a gang-related murder outside a party bus that was unloading passengers in an Inver Grove Heights parking lot.

Trashaun N. Morris, 18, of St. Paul, was sentenced Monday in Dakota County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for killing 19-year-old Billy Ray Robles on March 24, 2018, outside the AMC Inver Grove 16 theaters just off Hwy. 52 and south of Interstate 494.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Morris will serve slightly more than six years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The bus was letting off 40 to 50 passengers after a rolling birthday party when the shooting occurred. Police said numerous passengers were intoxicated.

The bus with a pink paint job, owned by Safeway Transit in Farmington, was rented by a woman for a birthday party for her younger sister, police said. Passengers ranged in age from 16 to their mid-20s. The company’s website notes that no one under 21 years old can consume alcohol on board.

Three others who also were teenagers at the time of the shooting have pleaded guilty for their roles in the mayhem and were sentenced.

Billy Ray Robles made a rap video, which was posted on YouTube. Credit: YouTube

Maurice Martin and Samson Chu, both of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in juvenile court and were given suspended four-year sentences. Also, Taishawn T. Smith of Crystal, pleaded guilty in adult court at age 18 to second-degree riot.

Smith was given a 13-month suspended sentence in September 2018 and put on five years’ probation, but he was killed less than three months later in a gang-related shooting in St. Paul.

According to the charges in the party bus killing, passengers belonging to the “east side” group and others from a “west side” group argued throughout the trip. Fighting erupted about 1:30 a.m. as the east siders stepped off the bus and were chased through the parking lot by members of the west siders.

Two east side members, Morris and Martin, turned and started shooting. Robles, of St. Paul, was hit in the chest. Chu was shot in the ankle. The charges against Chu said that he fell upon being shot, pulled a gun and returned fire.

Investigators eventually determined that Morris fired the shot that killed Robles, who considered himself an aspiring rapper and had released a video on YouTube under the name BillyThaKidd.