One day after learning their 54-3 record wasn't good for one of the NCAA softball tournament's top 16 seeds, the Gophers admitted they were shocked, angry and ready to take things out on teams this week at the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Regional.

"There was disappointment, there was a little bit of shock," coach Jessica Allister said Monday of the team's reaction when the 64-team NCAA bracket was revealed. "… But at the same time, that's all out of our control. … So now we turn our attention to Louisiana Tech, and we'll get back out on the field and get ready."

The Gophers will play Louisiana Tech on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The other two teams in the double-elimination regional are Albany and No. 16-seed Alabama.

"I think the coolest thing is that a lot of people are rooting for us," said sophomore Maddie Houlihan, who is batting .401 this season. "No one saw this coming. We can't do anything about it, but we have people all over who are excited to watch us play down in Alabama."

The Gophers overall record is the best in Division I this season.

Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle said he has reached out to the NCAA and Big Ten to get an explanation why the Gophers didn't receive one of the top 16 seeds.

Head coach Jessica Allister, left, and Gophers players Kendyl Lindaman, Maddie Houlihan, and Sydney Dwyer said Monday they will use the team's seeding as motivation in the NCAA tournament.

"We're ranked No. 2 in the coaches' poll," Coyle said. "We're No. 7 by the [selection] committee in their release a week ago, a little before that. Our RPI is 12th in the country. It's just disappointing, and I look forward to having the chance to discuss with the NCAA and others toward how the decision was made."

The 10-member selection committee was chaired by Keisha Dunlap, a senior associate commissioner from Conference USA. So far, the Star Tribune has not been able to reach her for comment.

The Gophers are riding a 25-game winning streak and won the Big Ten regular season title, along with last weekend's conference tournament.

Their No. 12 ranking in the latest RPI rankings could have contributed to the lower seed, and the Gophers have a 2-2 record against teams ranked in the top 25 of the RPI, with no wins against top 10 RPI teams.

"I think when you go back and look at our preseason schedule, we go to Texas and play Texas twice," Allister said. "We go to the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, sweep Notre Dame and N.C. State. Go to LSU, beat LSU on their home field. Go to Fresno [State], who's a top 20 team last year, beat Fresno. Go up to Washington, go to Cal, go to Oregon State.

"You know, I think it's a tough thing to swallow when you hear that that schedule's not good enough because I'm not quite sure what else we could have done in the preseason."