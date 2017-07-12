At 11 o'clock most Thursday mornings, a food truck pulls to the curb on St. Paul's East Side. The serving window rolls open and the lunch crowd lines up for freshly made calzones — served with a slice of religion.

For the next hour, the sidewalk is transformed into an unlikely "church." Lunch is followed by a worship service in which the coffee and dessert table next to the truck becomes the "altar" and the communion bread is flattened calzone dough.

Called Shobi's Table, it's Minnesota's first and only food truck church, and among few in the nation. It's designed to meet folks who typically wouldn't enter a nice church building but are open to spiritual inspiration, especially when served with a tasty free meal.

"It's like you get two in one, " said Cedric Taggart, a St. Paul man who frequently stops by. "You can get some spiritual healing, with some physical healing at the same time."

The truck is the brainchild of Pastor Margaret Kelly, a newly minted Lutheran minister who wanted to create a church "for people living in the margins." She launched the ministry in 2014 with a borrowed food truck and funds from the national Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) and local churches.

"Pop up restaurants are popular right now. This is like pop up church" said Kelley, who sports jeans, a black T-shirt and clerical collar. "Jesus was fond of gathering people around food. That's how you build community."

Pastor Margaret Kelly right , talked with Lucky King who picked up food from Shobi's Table food truck Thursday July 6, in St. Paul, MN.

It's also how you build new models for 21st century churches. Lutherans, like other declining mainline Protestant denominations, are searching for ways to attract new adherents. At the same time, there's a commitment to serving the disadvantaged.

"We realize [church growth] takes more than opening a sanctuary and expecting people to come in," said the Rev. Justin Grimm, director for Evangelical Mission at the ELCA St. Paul Synod. "[Shobi's Table] has worship. Sacrament. Fellowship. Prayer. All the marks of a church, just not inside a building."

Food and faith

On a recent Thursday, Kelly welcomed about 30 people to the food truck parked on Payne Avenue, one of St. Paul's poorest neighborhoods. Many were regulars at a nearby Salvation Army, or lived in low-income apartments. Others pulled up in cars, grabbed a meal, shared a few words and headed out.

One young woman reminded Kelly of an upcoming court date she hoped the minister would attend. ("It's on my calendar," Kelly assured her.) Taggart shared an update on his girlfriend's chemotherapy. A quiet man stood by listening, and Kelly approached him with the upbeat offer, "Wanna see a picture of my kid?" His eyes perked up and a conversation was born.

"Everyone welcomes you here," said Tara Lambeth, a "regular" standing at the meal window. "I have faith, but I have a hard time going to church. There are certain things you're supposed to do, like stand and sit. It's an awkward feeling by yourself."

"It's nice to be able to come here," she said, "not a place where I don't necessarily fit in."

The day began at nearby Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, where cooks Candy and Sara Stegora and volunteers from various congregations prepare calzones, lemonade, coffee and desserts. At 11 a.m., the sky blue food truck with the words "Shobi's Table" scrawled across it, pulled up to the curb.

Shobi is an Old Testament figure who provided a feast and shelter to King David and his soldiers in time of need.

Calzone communion

As people finished their meals, Kelly cleared a space on the card table holding a cooler and coffee pot. She laid down a scrap of green felt and placed on top of it a crucifix from a necklace, a ceramic mug, and calzone communion.

As folks gathered near Kelly, the minister raised both palms and started with a blessing.

"We ask you God to bless those who don't have access to air conditioners or safe water," said Kelly, standing in 90 degree heat. Other blessings followed, and then Kelly lead a worship service using the same format as a typical Lutheran service, but abbreviated. When time came for communion and "wine" — Dollar Store apple juice — she personally walked up to each person standing at the table.

Not everyone stayed and prayed. Those who did appreciated this mobile ministry.

"Worshiping alone is not good," said Kent Pengelly. "You need to do it with people."

Kelly says she's presided over some "first communions" at this streetside church, as well as one wedding and a renewal of wedding vows.

Pastor Margaret Kelly and members of the church community gathered for a service at Shobi's Table a food truck Thursday July 6, in St. Paul, MN.

Lutheran leaders, who have showcased Shobi's Table at national conventions, are not aware of other food truck churches like this nationally — offering both a religious service and mobile meal. There are, however, a small number of food truck churches offering prayer and gospel readings.

Rev. Amy Beitelschees-Albers, a veteran Lutheran minister from Fort Wayne, Ind., is among pastors who have contacted Kelly to explore the option. "The traditional way of doing church doesn't work for everyone," she said. "We're all asking, 'How can we bring faith to the people?' "

Kelly is considering a second location. Taggart is among those who think it's a great idea, proclaiming, "There should be more of these!"