At this year’s Oscar ceremony, “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly gave a shout-out to the luxury fashion brand Shinola, crediting it with “saving Detroit.” While his claim remains controversial, one fact is inarguable: With the opening of its first hotel in January, Shinola is bigger than ever in Motor City.

Located on Woodward Avenue, the main thoroughfare in Detroit, Shinola Hotel takes up most of a city block. It occupies five buildings, including two historic structures: the Singer Building, with its neoclassical exterior, and the T.B. Rayl & Co. store, a former sports and hardware business with a red-tiled facade. It also has a street-front restaurant, San Morello, and a retail outlet, with back entrances into the hotel.

The 129-room, eight-story boutique hotel is part of a multi­million-dollar development project by Shinola, founded by Tom Kartsotis of Fossil watches, and Dan Gilbert’s real estate venture, Bedrock, which has acquired and developed more than 100 properties in the city since 2011. The project, which took two years to complete, also includes an alley behind the hotel with shops and two restaurants: the Brakeman, an American beer hall with an outdoor area, and Penny Red’s, a fried chicken spot.

Check-in went smoothly for us as well as a cool couple with a canine. Shinola is a pet-friendly hotel.

The location

Detroit’s downtown district is the most pedestrian-friendly part of the city, and a testament to the “revitalization” everyone touts following bankruptcy. Not only can hotel guests stroll to major sports venues — Comerica Park, Ford Field, Little Caesars Arena — it is also an Uber-free distance from the Fox Theatre, Detroit Opera House and the Fisher Theatre, thanks to the two-year-old QLINE, a streetcar that runs along Woodward connecting the downtown to New Center, a commercial and residential district a few miles away. (The “Q” stands for Quicken Loans, Dan Gilbert’s mortgage company.) Also just steps from the hotel is designer and Detroit native John Varvatos’ store.

A room at the Shinola Hotel.

The room

Our sixth-floor room felt spacious with a comfortable leather chair adorned with a blanket and reading light, a king bed and a bar stocked with enough booze for a block party: Bottles of gin, vodka, tequila and bourbon were laid out on top of a credenza hiding a fully stocked minibar underneath. The snacks and beverages include nods to local brands: Great Lakes Chips, Drought cold-pressed juice, Vernors Ginger Ale and Shinola Cola (who knew?). One serious highlight: a set of Bluetooth Shinola speakers we had to restrain ourselves from volume testing.

Somewhat fascinating is a long price list of nearly everything in the room should we want to buy it or be charged if it went missing: the blanket ($295), the speakers ($1,500), the Runwell desk clock ($295), a dual-plug power cord ($145) and a key fob with a leather tassel I did not dare lose at $65. I was tempted to buy the black terry cloth robes ($150 each) and take home the mysteriously unpriced striped cotton slippers. Our room overlooked the site of the former J.L. Hudson’s department store, where Gilbert is starting to build what is to be the tallest skyscraper in Detroit, a mixed-use tower. There was no construction noise on the weekend.

The bathroom

Nicely designed with an enormous shower that could easily fit two people. The bath amenities, labeled Rayl’s after the former tenant, were made for the hotel with Shinola’s “signature scent,” which was unrecognizable but fragrant.

Dining

With the San Morello restaurant booked that night, we enjoyed brunch in the bustling corner brasserie, sharing a delicious pizza with fennel sausage and pistachio pesto ($19). Had we known the “Living Room” off the lobby served food, we might have eaten there. The high-ceilinged room is decorated with colorful local art and filled with comfortable couches. The menu is simple (soups, salads, roast chicken), though the homemade Truffle Dog ($17) stood out, as a cocktail menu featuring drinks like “Death in the Afternoon,” absinthe and Champagne ($24).

After 5 p.m. it is open to the public, as is the “Evening Bar,” a windowless, cozy room with curved wood millwork and warm lighting. But it has seating for only 30 people and takes no reservations, and we were not up for the hourlong wait at 11 p.m. Room service the next morning made up for any disappointment. Within 30 minutes of ordering, a huge plate of fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes ($14) arrived with the Sunday paper.

Amenities

The 24-hour gym features state-of-the art Technogym equipment and Peloton bikes. They even have leather Shinola weight balls.

The bottom line

If you like the Shinola brand, you will love the hotel. Like the watches, it feels casually elegant. And the cost feels very reasonable for the experience, particularly if you tally the price of all the products in the room. And regardless of whether they are saving Detroit, they are certainly giving a lot of love to the city as well as local and state merchants. Even the bed mattresses are made in Michigan.

The basics

Shinola Hotel: 1400 Woodward Av., Detroit; 1-313-356-1400, shinolahotel.com. A standard room with a queen bed starts at $195.