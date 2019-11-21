– President Donald Trump sought to defend himself from hours of damaging congressional testimony on Wednesday from Gordon Sondland, his ambassador to the European Union, by focusing on one detail of the ambassador's lengthy account: a phone call in September in which the president denied withholding military aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure that country's leaders to announce investigations into his political rivals.

"Ready?" Trump yelled at reporters on the South Lawn, having stopped on his way to boarding Marine One. "Do you have the cameras rolling?"

The president then began reading from a notepad of talking points scrawled in Sharpie paraphrasing Trump's comments in the phone conversation, as recounted by Sondland: "I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. "

Sondland testified on Wednesday that he had a conversation with the president on Sept. 9 and that an irritated Trump had told him he had never requested a "quid pro quo" from Zelensky.

But Trump's comments ignored the bulk of the testimony offered by Sondland, who asserted that the president had expressly ordered him to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to dredge up unflattering information on his political rivals.

The call between the president and Sondland took place the same day the whistleblower complaint that formed the basis for the impeachment inquiry was delivered to the House Intelligence Committee.

Even as he quoted from Sondland's testimony to defend himself, Trump sought to distance himself from the more damaging parts of the ambassador's testimony. "I don't know him very well," Trump said to reporters of Sondland.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has used some version of the phrase "I don't know him very well" when commenting on people who have become threats, from his former lawyer Michael Cohen to the political strategist Roger Stone.