ARE, Sweden — Wind and rain could affect the women's giant slalom at the world championships.
The first run is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. (1315 GMT) and the second run at 5:45 p.m. (1645 GMT).
Amid unseasonably warm weather in the Swedish resort of Are, it was raining on the course 90 minutes before the race was to begin.
Strong winds on the upper section were also an issue.
Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin starts second among 98 competitors.
Shiffrin already won gold in the super-G.
