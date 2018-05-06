CHICAGO — James Shields of the Chicago White Sox has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins.
Eduardo Escobar singled to right center field for the Twins' first hit Sunday.
The 36-year-old Shields had struck out five and walked two before giving up a hit. He allowed another hit in the seventh and was pulled with two outs in the inning.
