KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Sherpa mountaineer has extended his record for successful climbs of Mount Everest with his 24th ascent of the world's highest peak.
Nepal Department of Tourism official Mira Acharya said guide Kami Rita reached the top of the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak Tuesday with other climbers.
It was his second time at the summit in a week. He climbed to the top on May 15 then returned to base camp before climbing again this week.
The 49-year-old Sherpa guide is closer to his target of 25 ascents of Everest before retiring from high mountain climbing.
World
