COOPERSTOWN, N.D. — Authorities in North Dakota have arrested a woman and her brother wanted in Wisconsin for allegedly kidnapping the woman's toddler son.

Jessica Cleasby, 34, and Jamey Cleasby, 52, were arrested without incident Saturday night after their vehicle was found at a motel in Cooperstown in eastern North Dakota, Griggs County Sheriff Wesley Straight said Sunday.

Jessica Cleasby's 1-year-old son was found unharmed in the suspects' motel room, Straight said. Wisconsin authorities had traced the woman and her brother by pinging a cellphone, the sheriff said.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office in western Wisconsin had said the child, Sawyer Jacobs, was missing and endangered but was located safe. No details of the alleged kidnapping were immediately available, but Straight told The Associated Press that Jessica Cleasby had lost custody of her son because of drug use, and that the woman and her brother apparently were headed to Wyoming.

Formal charges have not been filed, but Jessica Cleasby and Jamey Cleasby were being held at the Stutsman County Correctional Center in Jamestown, North Dakota, on warrants out of Wisconsin, NewsDakota reported. The sheriff said the two have not asked for attorneys.